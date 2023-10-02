Police Officer Arrested After Threatening to Kill Wife, Children in Ruai

A police constable was arrested Sunday after threatening to kill his wife and children in their house in Ruai, Nairobi County.

The constable of police attached to Nakumoru Turkwel, West Pokot County is the son to a senior police officer based at Vigilance House, Nairobi.

The accused officer arrived home Sunday morning and picked a quarrel with his lactating wife with a two-week-old baby.

The officer sought to know the whereabouts of some apparently missing money. According to police who later visited the scene the accused officer was off duty at the time of the incident.

The matter was reported by the senior police officer who is the father of the accused officer. Police said the accused officer broke some window panes in the drama forcing his father who was present to intervene.

The officer then became more violent and picked up a kitchen knife threatening to kill the wife, the baby and his parents.

It was then the father alerted police from Mihango who arrived and arrested their colleague. The officers disarmed the officer and took him to the police cells pending arraignment on Monday October 2.

The accused officer later said he was remorseful and wanted the matter be addressed out of court.

Police authorities link such incidents to mental trauma. Such incidents are on the rise in the service amid calls to address the trend.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...