Police probe murder after driver’s body found along Nairobi-Garissa highway

Detectives in Mwingi East Sub-County, Kitui County, have launched investigations into the suspected murder of a 47-year-old man whose body was found along the Nairobi-Garissa Highway.

According to police, the incident was reported on Friday by members of the public, who alerted officers to a body lying on the roadside.

The deceased was identified as Benson Mativo, a 47-year-old man. His body was found beside a lorry pulling a trailer loaded with gypsum stones.

Police said the body had blood oozing from the mouth, nose and ears, while the head had visible physical injuries. Investigators suspect he may have been murdered by unknown persons for reasons yet to be established.

Crime scene officers processed the scene before the body was moved to the Mwingi Level IV Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The lorry involved has been secured and is awaiting towing to Nguni Police Station as investigations continue. Police said further inquiries are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

And police in Kwale County have launched investigations after the body of an unidentified man was recovered from the Indian Ocean off the Mwamdudu area in Samburu Sub-County.

According to police, the incident was reported on Thursday after locals said that a body had been spotted floating offshore.

Police officers visited the scene and recovered the body of an adult male whose identity had not been established.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was transferred to the Coast Provincial General Referral Hospital (CPGRH) mortuary in Mombasa, where it awaits identification and a post-mortem examination.

Police said investigations are ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the incident. A detailed report is expected once inquiries are complete.