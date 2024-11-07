Police Recorded 57 Cases of Kidnappings, Abductions Countrywide from June 2024 – IG Kanja

The National Police Service (NPS) has recorded 57 abduction cases since the youth-led demonstrations began on June 18, 2024, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said Thursday.

The IG said out of the 57 cases, 22 have since been found alive, 29 are still missing and six were found dead.

“Police don’t abduct or kidnap, we detain and keep inside stations whereby investigations commence. Those found to meet the threshold of being taken to the court are arraigned while those who don’t are set free,” Kanja said.

Despite acknowledging that the anti-Finance Bill protests were intended to be peaceful, he noted that some of the suspects took the opportunity to cause violence and destroy property.

He noted that 1,552 suspects have since been arrested owing to the protests after the officers traced them through the CCTV footages.

Kanja termed the reports of police abductions from social media as ‘propaganda’, noting that the officers diligently carried out their duties.

“Some of the suspects caught on CCTV were not arrested immediately as the police gathered all the required information. Later on they were arrested and brought before a court of law,” the IG noted.

The IG confirmed that the majority of the missing cases are still active as they are pending more information to be provided.

He referenced the case of Wajir MCA Yussuf Hussein who has been missing since September 13, 2024.

“So far, after the report was made, we have carried out our investigations and it remains active. We have not gotten additional information of his (Hussein’s) whereabouts. We are still appealing to the members of the public with information that can assist us to come forward,” he noted.

The international community have also voiced concerns over recent abductions, appealing to police officers to follow the law when carrying out arrests.

Appearing before the Committee on Administration and Internal Security, the IG dismissed reports of police abducting and killing Kenyans who were linked to the protests, citing that the officers always engage in lawful arrests.

He referenced cases of public figures such as activist Morara Kebaso, journalist Macharia Gaitho and politician Jimi Wanjigi were sensationalized as the officers followed the law when making the arrests.

According to the police, some reported cases were individuals lawfully in police custody, while others were based on unconfirmed information from family members about the unknown whereabouts of their kin.

He also claimed more police officers were injured than protestors during the youth-led demonstrations in the country.

According to the police boss, 495 injuries were recorded amongst police officers as compared to 347 injuries to civilians.

This translates to 48 more officers were injured than the demonstrators officers during the month-long street battle that climaxed into the first ever invasion of Parliament on June 25, 2024.

“At least 1552 protestors were arrested and others captured on camera commuting offences were being pursued,” Kanja told the team.

The police boss was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General in charge of Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat and Deputy Director of Criminal Investigation John Onyango.

The IG also told the Committee chaired by Narok West Gabriel Tongoyo that 42 fatalities were recorded during the last the period.

Kanja was appearing before the Tongoyo led committee regarding kidnappings and abductions occurring within the country.