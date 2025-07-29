Police reservist fatally shot, four injured in attack by bandits in Laikipia

A member of the National Police Reserve was on Monday shot and killed in an attack by suspected bandits in Doldol area, Laikipia County.

The incident at Seeki NPR camp also left four other officers with serious bullet wounds, police said.

The gunmen targeted the camp late on Monday July 28 opening fire in Mukogodo area.

The NPR present fought back causing a two hour standoff as they called for reinforcement.

Police from Doldol police station arrived hours later to rescue the NPR. The attackers escaped the scene.

It was then discovered that James Kaiyok Kwale had been fatally wounded.

The other four were rescued and rushed to hospital in serious condition, police said.

This was after more personnel arrived at the scene and engaged the gunmen prompting them to retreat.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known but police suspect there were other accomplices who were staging an attack elsewhere or driving away stolen animals.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending other procedures.

The area is among those under an operation aimed at addressing banditry.

The bandits have rendered much of the north rift and neighbouring counties inhabitable as they attack for animals, which are at times sold in urban areas for meat.

There is an ongoing operation in Samburu, Laikipia, Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Isiolo, Marsabit and parts of Meru to address the menace.

The attacks have affected development projects in the areas amid the ongoing operations.

Police say they have mounted more operations to address the menace.

The government has acquired more equipment to enhance the operations amid resistance from the gangs behind the incidents. Statistics show the attacks have reduced as compared to the past ones.