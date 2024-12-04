Police Seize 22,000 Liters of Ethanol, Arrest Two in Operation in Nyahururu

Detectives in Nyahururu seized 22,000 liters of suspected ethanol being transported from Malaba border towards Nairobi, in an operation.

Police said at least two suspects who were ferrying the illicit cargo were arrested in the operation on December 3.

Acting on intelligence, the Nyahururu sub-county officials swiftly led a team of detectives to intercept a truck freighting 88 drums (250L capacity) of ethanol, which were concealed using construction blocks.

Upon interception and subsequent seizure, detectives uncovered that the truck belonging to Transmic Company had been hired to ferry beans from Malaba border to Nairobi through the Nakuru-Gilgil-Naivasha route, only to be diverted to the Nakuru-Nyahururu-Nyeri highway, police said.

The driver and his turn boy made unsuccessful attempts to flee after being flagged down, and were taken to custody.

A multi-agency team comprising members of the sub-county security team and KRA South Rift officials have since documented the exhibits, which (alongside the suspects) were taken over by the KRA team and escorted to Nakuru KRA bonded warehouse for further legal processes.

Multi agency teams are investigating possible involvement of more suspects in the issue.

Police say most of the ethanol is used in the manufacture of illicit brew.

Multi-agency teams are involved in operations to stop the importation of the chemical.

Most of the chemicals originate Uganda and Tanzania, police say.

Despite the operations, the groups behind the business risk all to import the chemical for sale.

Corruption has been cited as part of the reasons the merchants risk in the business.