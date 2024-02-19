Policeman Arrested in Dramatic Shooting After Altercation in Kisumu

A police officer was Sunday arrested following a dramatic shooting incident in Kisumu where a night guard was injured in an altercation.

The officer, who is attached to the Kisumu County Commissioner’s office, was also beaten up by an angry mob following the shooting incident, police said.

He was taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH).

Kisumu Central Sub County Police Commander Peter Mulai said the night guard was also admitted to the same hospital.

Witnesses said the officer engaged night guards near the K City business centre in a verbal exchange before drawing his pistol and shooting one of them.

Mulai said investigations are underway, and appropriate action will be taken against the officer once he is released from the hospital.

According to JOOTRH records, the night guard was shot in the buttocks and was transported to the operating room to have the bullet removed.

He is stable in hospital.