Policeman shoots and injures himself in accident at Garissa home 

A police officer is nursing gunshot wounds after he shot and injured himself in the leg at his workstation in Hulugho, Garissa County.

The officer had been asleep in his house and was supposed to report to work on Monday morning when the incident happened.

This is after he was tripped by a mosquito net in his house.

He told his seniors he had kept his CZ rifle under his mattress and was struggling to remove it when the mosquito net accidentally held and tripped him.

He then accidentally discharged nine bullets.

One bullet hit his left sole in the chaos. He was attended to and rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

The area is troubled by cases of terrorism at large.

This has pushed many police officers operating there to work under pressure to contain the incidents.

Elsewhere in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet a senior police officer was arrested for losing his pistol that was loaded with 15 bullets.

He was issued with a Ceska pistol with the bullets on May 29 for official duties but failed to return it three days later.

The inspector of police was later asked to return the weapon after he had attended the Madaraka Day celebrations but failed to do so.

He claimed he had left the weapon in his residential house, prompting his colleagues to visit there for a search in vain.

He then changed the narrative and claimed he was on May 30 attacked by six people who robbed him of the firearm in the area.

He added that the gang escaped on a motorcycle. He had failed to report the incident as required

This prompted the other officers to arrest him pending investigations into the same.

All officers issued with firearms are supposed to return them to the armory daily or after the assignment.

A search for the weapon is ongoing in the area, police said.

There are fears the weapon could be used in committing crime in the area.