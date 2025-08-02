Policeman stabbed and killed in robbery in Dandora

A police officer was Saturday morning found dead after he had been stabbed and killed in a robbery incident in Dandora area, Nairobi.

Police said constable Layford Gitonga of Dandora police station was off duty when he was fatally stabbed in Dandora Phase Three.

His mobile phone was stolen in the incident, police said. The assailants are yet to be known. Police said he was stabbed in the chest during an argument and robbery at about 1 am on Saturday.

He is believed to have resisted a robbery leading to the deadly confrontation. His body had a stab wound in the right side of the chest, police said.

He died at the scene of the attack before the attackers grabbed his mobile phone and escaped to the dump site area.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations. Police said they were pursuing leads on the assailants.

Elsewhere in Kilifi, ten police officers were Friday night injured in an accident involving their Land Cruiser. The accident happened at Timboni Maweni area after the vehicle rolled into a ditch.

Police said all their firearms were recovered and accounted for. The victims were rushed to hospital where they were treated and discharged in stable condition.

And eight people were Friday night killed in separate accidents reported. The victims included four pedestrians, two riders and two passengers.

Police said 30 people were left with serious injuries in the accidents and are nursing wounds in hospitals.