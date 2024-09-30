Porsha Williams, an American reality TV star, actress, and model, has a net worth of $1.5 million. Williams, who gained fame as a cast member on Bravo’s hit show The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA), joined the show in its fifth season in 2012. Over the years, she has become a prominent figure in reality TV and entertainment, also known for her philanthropy and her brief marriage to NFL player Kordell Stewart. Since 2022, Porsha has gone by her married name, Porsha Guobadia, after marrying Simon Guobadia. Her multifaceted career, including business ventures and appearances on various television programs, has played a significant role in building her wealth.

Porsha Williams Net Worth $1.5 Million Date of Birth June 22, 1981 Place of Birth Atlanta, Georgia Nationality American Profession Reality TV Star, Actress, and Model

Early Life

Porsha Williams was born on June 22, 1981, in Atlanta, Georgia. She is the granddaughter of prominent civil rights leader Reverend Hosea Williams, who was a key figure alongside Martin Luther King Jr. in the civil rights movement. Porsha grew up with two siblings, a younger sister named Lauren and a brother named Hosea. She attended Southwest Dekalb High School in Decatur, Georgia, before pursuing a degree in business information technology from American InterContinental University in Illinois.

At the age of 24, Porsha opened a daycare facility in 2005, marking her first entrepreneurial venture. She also worked as a model and appeared in music videos to further her career in entertainment.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Porsha’s big break came in 2012 when she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. As a native Atlantan, she quickly became a fan favorite. Her storyline on the show often revolved around her personal life, including her high-profile marriage to and divorce from Kordell Stewart, which played out on screen. Her fiery feud with fellow cast member Kenya Moore became one of the central dramas in the fifth season of RHOA.

Also Read: Nicole Eggert’s Net Worth

In addition to RHOA, Porsha co-hosted the Fox news and pop culture show Dish Nation starting in 2013. Her television career expanded further when she appeared on The New Celebrity Apprentice in 2016, finishing in eighth place. She also had a cameo role in the 2017 film Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.

Porsha Williams Business Ventures

In 2014, Porsha released her debut single, “Flatline,” which was met with modest success. Music became one of her creative outlets, alongside her passion for philanthropy. Over the years, she has supported various charitable causes and even launched her own charities to give back to the community.

Porsha Williams Relationships

Porsha Williams’ personal life has often been in the spotlight. She married NFL player Kordell Stewart in 2011 in a lavish ceremony featured on Platinum Weddings. Their marriage lasted just two years, with Stewart filing for divorce in 2013. The divorce settlement was highly publicized, with Porsha receiving no spousal support or division of Kordell’s assets due to a prenuptial agreement. The split left Porsha in a difficult financial situation, reportedly falling behind on luxury living expenses shortly after.

In 2018, Porsha announced her engagement to entrepreneur Dennis McKinley, and they welcomed their daughter, Pilar Jhena, in 2019. However, the couple later separated. In November 2022, Porsha married Nigerian-American businessman Simon Guobadia, but in February 2024, she filed for divorce after just 15 months of marriage.

IRS Troubles

Porsha’s financial troubles extended beyond her divorce. In April 2019, it was revealed that she owed $240,000 in unpaid taxes from 2009 to 2017, with $197,000 owed for 2017 alone. The IRS threatened to seize her assets if she failed to settle the debt.

Despite these financial setbacks, Porsha made a significant real estate purchase in September 2016, buying a $1.1 million, 5,920-square-foot home in Duluth, Georgia. The luxurious property features five bedrooms, high-end appliances, and a stately entry staircase. Located in a golf community 30 miles from Atlanta, the home marked a new chapter in Porsha’s life after her divorce.

Porsha Williams Net Worth

Porsha Williams net worth is $1.5 million.