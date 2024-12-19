Port Of Mombasa Records Surge In Vessel Traffic During Festive Season

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has reported increased vessels docking at the Port of Mombasa, driven by the festive season and the peak cashew nut export period at the neighboring Port of Mtwara in Tanzania.

The Port of Mombasa is scheduled to handle 41 vessels in the two weeks before December 28, 2024, and the number is expected to rise further.

KPA attributed the surge to major shipping lines introducing six feeder vessels to enhance connectivity between regional ports and global shipping networks.

Additionally, a leading shipping line operating at the Mombasa port has significantly increased transshipment cargo volumes.

The port is now serving as a hub for ports along the East African coast and the Indian Ocean islands, resulting in a 300% rise in transshipment traffic.

KPA Managing Director William Ruto assured that the authority is prepared to manage the influx of vessels and ensure seamless cargo handling and evacuation.

“We have implemented various measures, including rearranging work operations to fully optimize our staff and ensure 24/7 operations,” Ruto said.

KPA is collaborating with key stakeholders, including the Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (KIFWA), the Kenya Transporters Association (KTA), and Kenya Railways, to streamline documentation processes and improve cargo evacuation along the Northern Corridor.

At the time of reporting, the container yard at the port held 26,309 units, reflecting the increased activity.

To enhance operational efficiency, KPA is investing in advanced cargo handling equipment. This year, the authority acquired four Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes for Mombasa and three for Lamu, along with 10 Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes and 13 Terminal Tractors, which are currently on order.

KPA is also upgrading its Terminal Operating System, which will launch in January 2025. Additionally, the authority has awarded a tender for the construction of Berth 19B, further boosting its capacity to handle increased traffic.