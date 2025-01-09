Port Of Mombasa Sets Record with Over 2 Million TEUs In 2024

The Port of Mombasa has achieved a historic milestone, handling over 2 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of container traffic in 2024, marking its highest performance in over a decade.

Managing Director William Ruto announced that the port recorded a total of 2,005,076 TEUs in 2024, a significant increase from the previous year.

Additionally, the port handled over 41 million tons of cargo, compared to 35.98 million tons in 2023.

Imports rose by 7.2%, reaching 716,000 TEUs, while exports surged by 6.6% to 732,000 TEUs. Transit cargo volumes also grew substantially, climbing 17.4% to 13.4 million tons in 2024.

Uganda remained the leading transit destination, accounting for 65.7% of transit cargo with 8.8 million tons handled.

Other regional destinations included South Sudan at 21.7%, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at 11.8%, Rwanda at 5.1%, and Tanzania at 3.1%.

Transshipment traffic also reached a notable 491,000 TEUs in 2024. In December alone, the port handled over 3.7 million tons of cargo.

“I would like to acknowledge the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our staff, the support of the board, and the enhanced operational efficiency and infrastructure upgrades that have greatly contributed to this impressive performance,” Ruto stated.