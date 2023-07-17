PPLC: Full implementation of Kriegler Report To End All Electoral Conflicts

The Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC) has called for the full implementation of the Kriegler report on election reforms.

The implementation of the report the Committee’s chair Evans Misati said, will help bring to an end election disputes on results transmission and selection of IEBC commissioners.

“It is worth noting that like many other reports, the Kriegler report continues to gather dust somewhere yet to date there has yet to be any other credible solution for electoral reforms in Kenya,” Misati said on Monday.

“Our elections must deliver finality. Full implementation of the recommendations will ensure that one wins or loses with resounding finality.”

Misati said that there was a chance of past mistakes occurring again given the current deadlock about the appointment of commissioners.

“Justice Kriegler warned us against last-minute appointment of commissioners, we are advised to appoint them two years to the election. The current impasse has the potential of delaying the process or repeating past mistakes,” he noted.

The parliamentary bipartisan committee suspended its activities in May.

PPLC also supported calls for a dialogue between President William Ruto and Azimio’s Raila Odinga even as it called for a ceasefire.

“We cannot fight and maim each other out of the current crisis. There will be no Kenya left, we can dialogue and engage out of it,” he added.

To realize this, the committee proposed the establishment of a national dialogue and healing process.

The bipartisan engagement, Msati said, runs the risk of reducing the process to a political tussle between a small political class yet “other Kenyans have a right to be heard”.

In May, PPLC warned that the bipartisan talks were doomed to fail due to lack of credibility.

“Nothing good will come out of a process punctuated with threats, intimidation, coercion, and anarchy,” PPLC vice chair Christopher Kilonzo said.

Kilonzo stated that political paranoia and dishonesty gave rise to the bipartisan team’s agenda.

“How can a process meant to impact all the 90 political parties be discussing one political party from morning to evening?” he posed.

