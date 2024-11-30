Precious Achiuwa Siblings: A Look at the Basketball Player’s Family Tree

Precious Ezinna Achiuwa, born on September 19, 1999, in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, is a professional basketball player for the New York Knicks in the NBA.

He is of Igbo descent and initially played soccer before transitioning to basketball at age 14 after moving to the U.S.

Achiuwa attended Montverde Academy and later played college basketball for the Memphis Tigers, where he earned AAC Player of the Year honors as a freshman.

Drafted 20th overall by the Miami Heat in 2020, he has also played for the Toronto Raptors before joining the Knicks.

Siblings

Precious has five siblings, two brothers named God’sgift and God’swill, and three sisters named Promise, Grace, and Peace.

His family is deeply rooted in Nigerian culture, with names reflecting traditional Igbo meanings. His older brother, God’sgift, played college basketball at St. John’s University.

College career

Achiuwa played college basketball for the Memphis Tigers during the 2019-2020 season.

He made a significant impact right away, showcasing his athleticism, rebounding ability, and defensive skills.

During his freshman year, Achiuwa averaged 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, along with 1.9 blocks per game.

His outstanding performance earned him several accolades, including the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Player of the Year and AAC Freshman of the Year.

He was also named to the All-AAC First Team and received recognition as an NCAA All-American Honorable Mention.

Achiuwa’s time at Memphis was marked by his ability to dominate in the paint and contribute significantly on both ends of the floor, demonstrating his versatility as a forward.

NBA career

After declaring for the NBA Draft following his freshman year, Achiuwa was selected 20th overall by the Miami Heat in November 2020.

In his rookie season with Miami, he played a key role off the bench, contributing with energy and hustle.

During this season, he averaged around 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in the regular season.

Additionally, he gained valuable playoff experience with the Heat during their run in the Eastern Conference.

In July 2021, Achiuwa was traded to the Toronto Raptors as part of a deal that sent Kyle Lowry to Miami.

With Toronto, he saw an increase in playing time and responsibility, becoming a more integral part of the team’s rotation.

During his time with the Raptors, he averaged around 9.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in the 2021-2022 season, demonstrating improvements in scoring and rebounding.

Achiuwa worked on his shooting range and ball-handling skills during this period, becoming a more versatile player capable of stretching the floor.

Accolades

Achiuwa has received several accolades throughout his basketball career, highlighting his exceptional talent and contributions on the court.

During his freshman season at the University of Memphis in 2019-2020, he was named the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Player of the Year and AAC Freshman of the Year, becoming the first player in AAC history to earn both honors in the same season.

He also earned a spot on the First Team All-American Athletic Conference and was recognized on the All-Freshman Team.

Achiuwa’s high school career was equally distinguished; he was a McDonald’s All-American in 2019, where he led all scorers with 22 points in the All-American Game.

Additionally, he received recognition as a member of the MaxPreps All-American Fifth Team, USA Today All-USA Third Team, and USA Today All-USA Florida First Team.