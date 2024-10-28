President Ruto And First Lady Send Best Wishes To Grade 6 Candidates As KPSEA Exams Begin

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto have extended their best wishes to Grade 6 candidates across Kenya as they begin their Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) exams today.

This year, approximately 1.3 million students, part of the third cohort under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), are set to complete this important national assessment.

In a statement, President Ruto and the First Lady expressed pride in the candidates.

“We are proud of you as the third CBC cohort to sit for this exam,” they said.

KPSEA aims to evaluate learning outcomes at the upper primary level, focusing on assessing students’ proficiency in key competencies and values integral to the CBC.

It also seeks to identify learning gaps and provide insights for interventions to improve education quality by the end of primary school.

Students will be assessed in English, Mathematics, Kiswahili or Kenyan Sign Language, Integrated Science, and Creative Arts and Social Studies.

Last year, 1.28 million students participated in KPSEA.

Notably, counties with the highest registration this year include Nairobi (90,798 candidates), Kakamega (65,582), Kilifi (59,661), Nakuru (59,091), and Bungoma (56,309).

On the other end, lower registration numbers were recorded in Isiolo (4,521), Lamu (4,707), Samburu (6,101), Wajir (7,403), Tana River (7,521), Marsabit (7,646), and Mandera (8,651).