President Ruto Announces Plan For Modern Stadium At Jacaranda Grounds

President William Ruto has announced plans to construct a modern stadium at Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi.

Speaking during a church service at Soweto Catholic Church on Sunday, Ruto emphasized that the project aims to provide a space for youth to engage in sports and steer away from drug abuse.

“The stadium will give young people an alternative to destructive activities. Instead of abusing drugs, they can have a modern facility to play and grow their talents,” the president said.

Ruto revealed that work on the stadium would begin tomorrow under the supervision of Charles Hinga, Principal Secretary in the State Department for Housing and Urban Development.

In addition to the stadium, the president stated that the government would build classrooms and affordable housing units in the area to improve the community’s living standards.

The announcement came in response to a request from Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, who appealed for the stadium to serve Soweto residents.

Sakaja praised the government’s feeding program in the county and highlighted the completion of the Northern Collector Tunnel, which he said would improve water supply and reduce rationing in Nairobi.