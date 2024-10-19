President Ruto Appoints Paul Wachana As New Chairperson Of KIPPRA

President William Ruto has appointed Paul Wachana as the new chairperson of the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA).

The announcement was made in a gazette notice on Friday.

Wachana, a professor at the Chandaria School of Business at the United States International University-Africa (USIU), will serve a three-year term starting from October 18, 2024.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Paul Wachana (Prof.) to be the Chairperson of the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA) for a period of three (3) years,” the gazette notice stated.

As chairperson, Wachana is expected to lead significant policy formulations at KIPPRA and play a crucial role in developing key research policies, leveraging his extensive experience in economic analysis and applied microeconomics.

Wachana has a strong background in project planning, management, evaluation, and benefit-cost analysis of public policy options.

He has also taught at various business schools in Kenya and internationally, including the Presbyterian University of Eastern Africa, Portland State University in the USA, and the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA).

He succeeds Benson Ateng’, who is recognized for helping KIPPRA fulfill its mission of providing high-quality research and analysis to inform policymakers and the public on various socio-economic issues.