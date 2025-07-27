President Ruto Heads to Ethiopia to Champion Food Systems Reform at UN Summit

President William Ruto is set to depart for Addis Ababa to represent Kenya at the Second United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake.

The summit brings together global leaders to review progress and chart new pathways for transforming food systems to support sustainable development and build climate resilience.

During the summit, President Ruto will deliver Kenya’s national statement, reaffirming the country’s commitment to reshaping food systems in a way that supports both environmental sustainability and economic growth.

In addition to participating in high-level thematic sessions, the Head of State is expected to hold a series of bilateral talks with key leaders, including Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

These engagements will focus on strengthening bilateral relations, deepening regional integration, and enhancing cooperation in key areas such as food security, trade, infrastructure development, climate action, and multilateral diplomacy.

The summit is part of ongoing global efforts to accelerate action towards achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals through resilient and inclusive food systems.