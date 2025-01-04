President Ruto Leads Tributes To Human Rights Champion Roseline Odede

President William Ruto has paid tribute to Roseline Odede, Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), describing her as a “formidable human rights champion” and a tireless advocate for justice and equality.

Odede passed away on Friday, January 3, after a short illness.

“Deeply saddened by the death of the Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, Roseline Odhiambo Odede,” President Ruto said in a condolence message.

KNCHR Vice Chairperson Raymond Nyeris confirmed her passing in a statement on Saturday, expressing the Commission’s grief over the loss of its leader.

“It is with shock and deep sorrow that KNCHR informs you all of the demise of Roseline Odhiambo Odede, Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, that happened yesterday, Friday, January 3, 2025, after a short illness,” the statement read.

Nyeris conveyed heartfelt condolences to Odede’s family, friends, and colleagues, noting that her contributions would be remembered as a source of strength during this difficult time.

The KNCHR has been at the forefront of protecting human rights in Kenya, often challenging government excesses. Under Odede’s leadership, the Commission highlighted critical issues, including a rise in abductions linked to protests against the Finance Bill.

According to the KNCHR, at least 82 abduction cases were recorded between June 2024 and the end of the year. December alone accounted for seven cases.

Odede was also a member of the Advisory Board of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga praised Odede’s career, which spanned over three decades. He highlighted her integrity, impartiality, and commitment to advancing human rights in Kenya.

“She was respectful yet firm and fierce in discharging her duties in the human rights sector,” Ingonga said, adding, “On behalf of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and on my own behalf, I wish to convey our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and entire legal fraternity following the loss of Roseline Odede.”