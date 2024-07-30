President Ruto Nominates Beatrice Askul Moe as EAC Cabinet Secretary

President Ruto has nominated Beatrice Askul Moe as the Cabinet Secretary for East African Community Affairs (EAC) & Regional Development. This completes President Ruto’s latest round of cabinet appointments.

Ms Moe is a Social Scientist and a Consultant, having previously served as the County Executive Committee Member in charge of Water, Irrigation, Agriculture and Land Reclamation in Turkana County Government.

She played a key role in the 2022 presidential campaign of ODM leader Raila Odinga, as part of a 7-member panel responsible for selecting his running mate

She has previously served as a Director of the Rift Valley Water Services Board, Chairperson Technical Committee of the Rift Valley Water Services Board, Chairperson Audit Committee of the Rift Valley Water Services Board, Project Officer of AMREF Kenya Turkana Project and Relief Officer for the Oxfam Turkana Relief Program.

The CS Nominee has specialized skills in the development and management of community affairs, towards behavioral and social change in communities.

She has undertaken various certifications and training including a County Induction Course at Kenya School Government (Turkana County Government), a Corporate Governance Course (CGC) while serving as a member of Rift Valley Water Services Board, Training on Audit Committees by KCA University (Institute for Capacity Development; Training of Trainers (TOT) Course for Community-based development by AMREF Kenya; and Training in Methodologies for Conducting Baseline Assessment Survey for Food Security and Nutrition Improvement Project Turkana.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Sciences (Social Work) from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) and is pursuing a Masters Degree in Governance and Ethics.

Previously, Ruto had announced the appointment of ten ministers in his second batch, which included prominent ODM figures such as Hassan Joho, Wycliffe Oparanya, John Mbadi, and Opiyo Wandayi. These appointments signal a shift in the ODM party’s alignment, indicating a new collaboration with President Ruto’s administration. However, not all ODM leaders have supported these changes. ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has publicly opposed the appointments, stating that the four appointees do not have the party’s endorsement.