President Ruto Projects A 5.6 Percent GDP Growth In 2025

President William Ruto has announced that Kenya’s economy is projected to grow by 5% in 2024 and 5.6% in 2025, building on last year’s 5.6% growth.

Speaking during the state address, Ruto attributed the steady economic growth to government initiatives aimed at revitalizing the agricultural sector.

These efforts include providing farmers with subsidized fertilizer and other affordable inputs to boost production and productivity.

“Our efforts to secure food security and stability are already bearing fruit,” Ruto said. “We project 5% growth this year and 5.6% next year.”

Since February, the government has distributed subsidized fertilizer to 6.45 million registered farmers across 45 counties. This has contributed to increased crop yields and a reduction in the prices of key cereals, such as maize, beans, and peas.

“This achievement has been made possible by favorable weather and deliberate interventions to support farmers. Affordable inputs, including subsidized fertilizer, have not only increased production but also improved productivity,” Ruto stated.

The government has distributed 7 million bags of planting and top-dressing fertilizer through the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) to further bolster food production.

The government has also finalized long-term agreements with 11 fertilizer suppliers to ensure a steady supply of the commodity across the country.

“Fertilizer for the long rains season will be stocked in all outlets nationwide. This ensures our farmers are ready to plant, grow, and produce, reducing reliance on costly food imports and increasing agricultural output,” Ruto noted.