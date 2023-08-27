Prigozhin Confirmed Dead After Genetic Tests – Moscow

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has been confirmed dead after genetic analysis of bodies found in Wednesday’s plane crash, Russian officials have said.

The Investigative Committee said the identities of all 10 victims had been established and corresponded to those on the flight’s passenger list.

Prigozhin’s private jet came down north-west of Moscow on 23 August, killing all those on board.

The Kremlin has denied speculation it was to blame for the crash.

On August 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for the first time about August 23rd’s plane crash.

He sent his condolences to the families of the dead, and describes Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin as a talented businessman.

He said Prigozhin “made serious mistakes in life, but also sought to achieve the necessary results”.

Authorities say all 10 people on the plane were killed when it crashed near Moscow – and that passengers included Prigozhin and his right-hand man Dmitry Utkin.

Putin also said that “as far as I’m aware”, Prigozhin “only yesterday [Wednesday] returned from Africa. He met certain official persons there”.

In recent days the Wagner boss is believed to have been present in West Africa – where Western analysts fear the group was seeking to widen its reach into other countries, including Niger, where a coup has just taken place.

Wagner is a key pillar of Russian foreign policy, with its forces helping to prop up governments in Syria, Mali, the Central African Republic and Libya in exchange for lucrative mining rights.

There’s continued speculation about what happened.

