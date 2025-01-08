Meghan ‘Devastated’ After Death Of Rescue Dog

The Duchess of Sussex has said she is “devastated” following the death of her dog, Guy.

In a post on Instagram, Meghan said she had “cried too many tears to count” over the dog’s passing and thanked him for “so many years of unconditional love”.

The duchess said she had adopted the beagle from an animal rescue in Canada in 2015 and that he had been “with me for everything” ever since.

She did not say when the dog had died or its cause of death.

The post was accompanied by a montage of photos and video showing the duchess and her family playing with Guy.

In one, she is seen boiling fruit on a stove to make jam and telling the dog, “We’re jamming, Guy”. In another her husband, the Duke of Sussex, is seen running along a beach with him.

At the end, Meghan can be heard with one of the couple’s children singing: “We love you Guy, yes we do”.

The duchess said staff at the shelter from where she had adopted the dog “referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail”.

“So I named him ‘Guy’. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for,” she said.

“He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom….

“He was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort.”

The duchess added that Guy would feature in her upcoming Netflix series, titled With Love, Meghan.

“I hope you’ll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss. I think you may fall a little bit in love too,” she said.

“I have cried too many tears to count – the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s okay too.

“Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know.”

