Private Security Firms Demand Audit of Remitted Funds to COTU as Row Escalates

Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Director General Fazul Mahamed now wants a forensic audit of all deductions and remittances of private security guards to the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) for the last three years.

In letters to Radar Security, Riley Falcon Security, SGA Security, Wells Fargo and G4S Kenya, Fazul has instructed private security firms to cease remitting deductions until the audited accounts are made available in three days.

He also wants financial correspondences between the Francis Atwoli-led organization and the above mentioned security companies.

Fazul claims that the organization has neglected to advocate for the rights of private guards despite being one of the highest contributors.

Pending the conclusion of the investigations, Fazul has directed private security firms to cease remitting employee deductions with immediate effect.

The PRSA boss last week issued the directive following complaints from private security officers.

“Pending conclusion of the investigation, all private security companies are hereby directed to effective immediately stop deducting and remitting private security officers’ trade union fees to the COTU,” he said then.

In a rejoinder, Atwoli demanded his immediate removal from office over alleged forgery of academic certificates.

Atwoli cited 2016 reports from the EACC and the Office of the Ombudsman which declared him unqualified to hold public office after having forged a degree from Egerton University.

“At this point, COTU (K) urges the ODPP to expedite the prosecution of Fazul due to his alleged criminal activities, which led to his appointment as CEO of the NGO Board. If the ODPP fails to prosecute Fazul promptly, despite the evidence of his criminal activities, COTU (K) will engage a private prosecutor to protect Kenyan workers from this individual,” said Atwoli.

“Considering the lack of purpose and direction by Fazul, at the helm of PSRA, it might be prudent for him to resign so that the body finds a competent person who understands the role(s) of a regulator.”

The trade unionist further faulted Mahamed for meddling in the affairs of the Kenya National Private Security Workers Union (KNPSWU), Ministry of Labour and Social Protection and the Federation of Kenyan Employers (FKE).

“In a manner to profess his megalomaniac character, Fazul has christened himself as the Employer, Regulator, and Union, at the same time. Without a doubt, the path Fazul has taken can only come to a tragic end following his Hyena-like Dilemma,” he continued.

“It must be remembered that COTU is a free and independent trade union that is neither regulated by Private Security Regulatory Authority nor any other government agency. As such the demands contained in the letter by PSRA can only be made by the union members and/or the respective union.”

Atwoli also stated that PRSA was the greatest impediment to the enhancement of security guards welfare and rights.