Probe as 28-year-old woman’s half-naked body found in Kiambu

Detectives in Kiambaa, Kiambu County are investigating the murder of a 28-year-old woman whose half naked body was found on the roadside.

Locals discovered the lifeless body of the woman in Kamutaro area along the Ruaka-Banana Road on Saturday January 4.

Police later arrived at the scene, positively identifying the deceased as Jackline Nyambura Mungai.

The body was found half-naked with no visible injuries.

Police said her head had been tightly bound with a blue t-shirt, obstructing her mouth and nose, in a possible attempt to suffocate her.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

The body was taken to Kihara Level Four Hospital for storage, pending postmortem.

Preliminary investigations suggest that she had been living with a 44-year-old for about four years at a rental apartment in Kamutaro.

The apartment is just 200 meters from where the deceased’s body was discovered.

The police said they are looking for the man for grilling into the murder incident