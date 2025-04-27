Ruku says committed to quality public service

Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku Sunday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering quality services to Kenyans through enhanced public sector efficiency and citizen engagement.

Speaking during a service at Matira-ini AIPCA Church in Konyu Ward, Mathira Constituency, Nyeri County, Ruku emphasised that the Kenya Kwanza administration values public feedback.

He said that his ministry will continue engaging citizens directly to gather firsthand information.

“The government takes feedback from Kenyans seriously, which is why we hold public participation in high regard,” Ruku said.

“You will see me moving around the country to hear directly from the people.”

He noted that feedback on the Social Health Insurance scheme has been largely positive, indicating that initial challenges have been addressed.

“The system is now effective and efficient. Every Kenyan should take the responsibility to register. Parliament has even allocated funds to cover emergency and chronic illnesses,” he stated.

Ruku reiterated his Ministry’s resolve to collaborate with all government departments and ministries to realise the principles outlined in Article 232 of the Constitution, which guides the values and standards of public service.

“Efficient resource use is a key constitutional mandate. For example, in the coffee sector, mismanagement and high-interest loans have in the past negatively affected farmers. These issues have now been addressed and farmers are reaping benefits,” he said.

He also highlighted improvements in government-owned enterprises, noting that Kenya Airways has begun making profits after years of losses.

He called on the nearly one million public servants in Kenya to adhere to the constitutional principles of resource efficiency and accountability.

“We will spotlight any institution that fails to align with Article 232,” Ruku warned.

Calling for cooperation with religious institutions, he urged the Church to continue offering spiritual guidance and prayers for National leaders.

On infrastructure, the CS said that the government is fast-tracking the revival of previously stalled projects, particularly roads in the region.

Accompanying the CS, Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi lauded the government’s ongoing development projects, stating that they are a sign of progress.

“The Kenya Kwanza government is delivering. Many stalled projects are now back on track, and I will remain in government to ensure our region gets its fair share. By 2027, we will have tangible results to show,” Wamumbi said.