Probe as Teenager Dies in Abortion Gone Bad in Busia

Police are investigating an incident where a 19-year-old girl died in a forced abortion mission in Nambale, Busia County.

The girl had been missing from her home for a month until December 10 when the parents were informed her lifeless body was lying at the Busia County Referral Hospital.

It was later established she had been pregnant and was forced to have an abortion.

This is after police who visited the scene said they realized she had a left index toe that was crushed.

Her boyfriend who brought her to the hospital claimed she died after a botched abortion at a private clinic in the area.

Police visited the clinic where the alleged abortion took place and items used to aid the abortion were recovered.

A fetus was recovered behind the house of the boyfriend where police had visited. Police said the deceased’s skirt and pants were all soiled with blood and bandages.

It was further noted that the deceased clothes were burnt before she succumbed.

The motive for burning the clothes was not immediately known. The man was detained pending investigations.

The body was moved to the mortuary where an autopsy is planned as part of the probe into the death.

Cases of deadly abortion have been on the rise amid calls for safe ones.