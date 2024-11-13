Probe On After Woman’s Body Found in Banana Plantation in Kiambaa

The body of a 19-year-old woman was found in a banana farm in Kiambaa area after a suspected murder.

Police are investigating the murder of 19-year-old Sharon Atieno, also known as Nicole, who was killed hours after leaving her house for a stroll.

The badly mutilated body of Sharon was discovered on Friday, November 8, 2024, in a banana plantation in Banana area. The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said.

Her friends and said Sharon she left her residence in Thindigwa, Karuri, at 10 p.m. on Thursday to make a phone call.

She was also taking a walk, leaving her roommate behind.

Hours later, her friends said they tried to reach her in vain.

It was not until the following day that the body was discovered in a banana plantation in Gachorwe village, Kiambaa.

Kiambaa sub-county police commander Pius Mwanthi said they are yet to make an arrest.

“Detectives are on the ground pursuing leads into the murder and we hope to make arrests soon.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13, 2024, to determine the cause of death.

This will help police know what they are investigating.

This comes amid speculations there is an increase in murder of women in the country.

Of the close to 400 cases of murder reported in the country in the past three months, slightly more than 100 are women.

Director of Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin said no one targets gender in murder.

“These criminals are not specifically targeting ladies. They are just criminals. I don’t want to be an alarmist,” he said.