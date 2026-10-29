Prosecution urges court to extradite Kenyan to UK over girlfriend’s murder

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) urged the court to order the extradition of Brian Kiprop Kiplagat to the United Kingdom to face charges, including the alleged murder of fellow Kenyan Marianne Kilonzi.

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (SADPP) Duncan Ondimu, leading the prosecution, told the court that Kiplagat is wanted by British authorities over alleged offences committed in Woolwich, in the Borough of Greenwich, between January 12 and 28, 2025.

Ondimu opposed the defence’s attempt to introduce evidence challenging aspects of the extradition request, arguing that the proceedings were not a trial to determine the merits of the allegations against Kiplagat.

The prosecution maintained that the extradition court’s role was to determine whether the legal requirements for surrender had been met, allowing the allegations to be heard and determined by the courts in the jurisdiction where the offences allegedly occurred.

The Westminster Magistrates’ Court issued warrants against Kiplagat in connection with eight counts, including murder, manslaughter, two counts of perverting the course of justice and four counts of fraud by false representation.

The allegations of perverting the course of justice relate to claims that Kiplagat placed laundry beads on Kilonzi and removed her mobile phone from her residence.

The fraud charges concern alleged unauthorised transfers of money from Kilonzi’s bank accounts into accounts held by Kiplagat, as well as the alleged unlawful use of her credit card.

According to the extradition documents, Kiplagat and Kilonzi began a relationship in January 2024 after meeting on WhatsApp.

By September that year, Kiplagat had reportedly moved into Kilonzi’s residence.

The prosecution further assured the court that Kiplagat’s constitutional rights were being safeguarded, including his access to healthcare. It added that property unrelated to the extradition proceedings would be returned to him.

The DPP told court the extradition would enable the allegations to be addressed through the appropriate judicial process in the UK, while respecting Kiplagat’s rights and the requirements of the law.

The matter will be mentioned on November 5, 2026, with a ruling scheduled for November 19, 2026.