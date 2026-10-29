Tuju accuses government officials of persecution over links to Kalonzo

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has accused the government of political persecution, alleging that his prosecution is linked to his political associations, including his relationship with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Appearing before Kibera Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo, Tuju told the court that he believed he was being targeted because of his political affiliations, claiming that President William Ruto had criticised him at a political rally for associating with people he considered undesirable.

Tuju maintained that his case was politically motivated, questioning the charge that he had given false information to a public officer regarding his alleged abduction.

“For all intents and purposes, please do bear with me. This is one of the most ridiculous political cases,” he told the court.

The former Cabinet Secretary also questioned how he could have reported his own disappearance to the police, arguing that the allegations against him did not make sense.

He further cited the testimony of police officers, including the Officer Commanding Station, Purity, and her deputy, whom he said had denied that he made the statement attributed to him.

Tuju also alleged that senior political figures had approached his children and urged them to persuade him to cooperate with the government in exchange for having his case terminated.

He said the alleged approaches had caused distress within his family, with his children reportedly returning home in tears and asking him why he could not comply with the demands.

“I behaved very politely, very docile because of my respect for the rule of law. But to have some politician approaching my children and my children coming to my house with tears in their eyes asking me, ‘Papa, why don’t you just do what they want you to do?’ I want to put it on record that I will not do it,” he said.

Tuju insisted that he would not abandon his position despite what he described as political pressure, adding that his respect for the rule of law and the Judiciary had guided his conduct throughout the proceedings.

Tuju is facing a charge of giving false information to a public officer, contrary to Section 129(a) of the Penal Code, in connection with his reported abduction.

He has denied the charge and is out on bail.