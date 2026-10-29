Woman, granddaughter killed in suspected home invasion in Kiambu

Police in Lari Sub-County, Kiambu County, are investigating the suspected murder of a 70-year-old woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter following an attack at their home.

The incident was reported on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, and according to police, the case came to light at approximately 7:30 pm after a neighbour reportedly heard screams and responded to the disturbance.

Upon arrival, the neighbour encountered a woman, who said she had found strangers inside her house when she returned home and had been attacked by the intruders.

The woman managed to overpower her attackers, forcing them to flee.

A subsequent search of the house led to the discovery of her 70-year-old mother, Nancy Muthoni Gathoga, lying dead in her bedroom with a piece of cloth tied around her neck.

Her 12-year-old daughter, Ann Wanjiku, a Grade Four pupil, was found beneath the bed of her deceased grandmother.

The minor was rushed to Ivory Hospital in Githunguri Town, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police recovered two mobile phones, a Tecno and a Neon, at the scene. Investigators suspect the devices may have been left behind by the attackers.

Scenes of Crime personnel processed the scene before the two bodies were transferred to Mokoe Funeral Home, where they are being preserved pending post-mortem examinations.

Police investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the killings and identify those responsible.

And a 39-year-old man was found dead in his house in Muhara Village, Gatundu South Sub-County, Kiambu County, after neighbours reportedly detected a foul smell coming from the residence.

The deceased, identified as Moses Nduro Wangui, was discovered on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, after a woman raised the alarm over the smell emanating from his house.

According to police, the woman opened the door and found the house owner dead inside the residence, where he reportedly lived alone.

Police officers and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Gatundu South visited the scene, where they found Wangui’s lifeless body seated on an armchair and leaning against the bed.

The body was badly decomposed, with maggots already present, indicating that the man had been dead for some time.

Wangui was last seen on Sunday, October 25, 2026, within Gatundu Township.

Officers processed the scene before transferring the body to Gatundu Level 5 Hospital mortuary for preservation and a post-mortem examination.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, pending further investigations and the post-mortem examination.