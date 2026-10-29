Man loses Sh1.37 million in briefcase theft at a Karen petrol station

A man lost Sh1,377,277 in cash after an unknown suspect allegedly stole a briefcase from his vehicle at a petrol station in Karen, Nairobi.

The victim, an employee of Karen Ocean Wide Ltd, reported the incident on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

The man had withdrawn the money from Prime Bank’s Karen Office Park branch at around noon and placed it in a black briefcase inside his Toyota Land Cruiser.

He later drove to Karen Shell Petrol Station to refill his gas cylinder.

It was during the stop that an unknown person allegedly opened his vehicle and made away with the briefcase containing the cash.

CCTV footage reviewed by police reportedly showed the suspect entering a white Toyota Fielder before speeding off towards the general direction of Ngong.

Police officers visited the scene and reviewed the CCTV footage as investigations commenced.

The suspect had not been identified or arrested and the stolen cash had not been recovered on Thursday, police said.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the theft and trace the suspect and the missing money.

Police suspect the thieves trailed the victim from the bank or had prior information on the cash.

Such incidents have been on the rise amid probe to solve the trend.

Police investigations have linked them to a cabal operating in banking halls. They monitor transactions before they trail customers and stage robberies.