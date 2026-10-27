Drama as human remains believed to be missing woman exhumed from bedroom in Siaya

Police and forensic teams exhumed human remains believed to belong to Brenda Nafula Khayemba from a shallow grave inside a bedroom at a residential compound in Ndere area, Siaya County.

The exhumation was conducted on Monday, October 26, 2026, following a court order issued, police said.

The decomposed remains were discovered buried next to a wall inside a bedroom in one of the houses within the compound of a man identified as Moses Odero, alias Samuel Joseph Odero.

The remains, believed to have been buried for more than a year, were reportedly wrapped in pieces of clothing.

The exercise took place in Ndere area, Komolo Sub-location, and involved officers from Siaya and Kowet police stations, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Government Chemist officials, public health officers and personnel from Siaya County Referral Hospital.

The remains were subsequently moved to Siaya County Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation and a postmortem examination to help establish the identity of the deceased and determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Further investigations are expected to establish how the remains came to be buried inside the house and whether any criminal offence was committed.

And a 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a 28-year-old man was discovered on a tea farm in Enduma village, Nyamira North Sub-County.

The deceased, identified as Vincent Otwori Aranda, was found dead on Monday, October 26, 2026, after he reportedly failed to return home the previous evening.

Police officers visited the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicated that Otwori was last seen at Kegogi Trading Centre at around 8pm on Sunday, October 25, in the company of a local, and two other men. He reportedly failed to return home thereafter.

Police officers and the assistant chief subsequently proceeded to a residence, where they sought to arrest the man in connection with the suspected murder.

The suspect allegedly became violent and attacked the assistant chief, prompting the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) to fire two rounds of 9mm ammunition from a Jericho pistol.

The suspect subsequently surrendered and was arrested.

The deceased’s body had multiple bruises, according to the report. Detectives processed and documented the scene as part of the investigation.

The body was later moved to Our Lady of Mercy Ibara Mission Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death and the possible involvement of those last seen with the deceased.