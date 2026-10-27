Two children die in house fire in Nyandarua

Two children aged three and five died after a fire engulfed their family home in Vatican village, Ol Kalou Sub-County, Nyandarua County.

The victims were identified as Samuel Kirira, 3, and Teresia Wanjiru, 5. Their bodies were reportedly burnt beyond recognition in the fire that broke out on October 25, 2026, at around 8:30am.

This came hours after another fire killed four children in the same area.

According to police, the Vatican fire occurred at a three-room timber house belonging to their mother, who was away attending to her normal duties when the incident happened.

The blaze also destroyed household property whose value had not been established by the time of reporting.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel from Nyandarua Central documented the scene as part of investigations into the incident.

The children’s bodies were subsequently moved to JM Hospital mortuary for preservation and postmortem examinations.

Police investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal fire.

Meanwhile, police in Mombasa are investigating the discovery of an unidentified woman’s body floating in the ocean near Kibarani area, Makupa location.

The body of the woman, estimated to be about 33 years old, was discovered on Monday, October 26, 2026, at around 9am by members of the public, who alerted the police.

According to police, the discovery was reported prompting officers to visit the scene.

The officers established that the body belonged to an unidentified African woman. A preliminary examination revealed no visible external injuries.

The body was retrieved from the sea, while the scene was photographed and documented to support investigations.

It was subsequently moved to Coast General Hospital mortuary for preservation as police begin efforts to establish the woman’s identity and determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.