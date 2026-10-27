NQCL advertises multiple job vacancies; here’s how to apply

The National Quality Control Laboratory (NQCL) has advertised multiple job vacancies across its departments, with applications closing on November 16, 2026.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, October 27, the institution invited qualified candidates to apply for positions ranging from senior management to technical and support roles.

The vacancies include Deputy Director of Quality Assurance, Assistant Director of Internal Audit, Assistant Director of Supply Chain Management, Assistant Director of Administration and Assistant Director of Planning and Strategy.

NQCL is also recruiting a Principal Laboratory Analyst for Medical Devices, Principal Pharmaceutical Analyst for Biologics and Biopharmaceuticals, Principal Pharmaceutical Analyst for Sample Management, Principal Laboratory Analyst for Research, Innovation and Knowledge Management, Principal Finance Officer, Principal Human Resource Management and Development Officer, and Principal ICT Officer.

Other advertised positions are Senior Laboratory Analyst in Physicochemical Analysis, Senior Laboratory Analyst for Medical Devices, Senior Laboratory Analyst for Quality Control and Instrumentation Checks, Senior Pharmaceutical Analyst for Sample Management, Senior Health and Safety Officer in the Laboratory Health and Safety Division, Senior Legal Officer, Accountant, Supply Chain Management Officer and Senior Driver.

Successful candidates will be employed on contracts lasting two years. Their terms and conditions of service will be guided by NQCL’s approved human resource instruments.

Interested candidates can access details of the specific vacancies and application requirements on the institution’s official website.

NQCL said all applications must be received by 11:59pm on November 16, 2026.