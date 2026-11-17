Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE) has announced job vacancies, inviting qualified candidates to apply for various positions across its departments.

The vacancies cover management, business development, finance, legal services, human resources, marketing, administration and other areas.

The management positions include Manager, Business Development (Incubation Services and Entrepreneurship Capacity Development); Manager, Business Development (Regional Office Coordination); Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications; Manager, Finance and Accounts; and Manager, Supply Chain Management.

KIE is also recruiting Assistant Manager, Legal Services; Assistant Manager, Human Resource Management; Assistant Manager, Internal Audit; and Assistant Manager, Estates Management.

Other vacancies include Senior Business Development Officer (Debt Management), Senior Business Development Officer (Branch Offices), Senior Planning Officer, Business Development Officer II (Branch Offices), Business Development Officer II (Credit), Business Development Officer II (Debt Management) and Business Development Officer II (Incubation Services and Entrepreneurship Capacity Development).

The remaining positions are Business Development Assistant III (Incubation Services and Entrepreneurship Capacity Development), Business Development Assistant III (Branch Offices), Estates Management Assistant, Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer, Customer Care Assistant, Accountant, Office Administrator, Assistant Office Administrator and Driver.

Interested and qualified candidates have been advised to visit the Kenya Industrial Estates website for detailed information on the vacancies, including job requirements, qualifications and application procedures.

All applications must be received by Tuesday, December 8, 2026, at 5.00 pm East Africa Time (EAT).