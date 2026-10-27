Safaricom Supports 1.4 Million Jobs as Economic Impact Hits Sh1.24 Trillion

Telecommunications firm unveils its 15th Sustainable Business Report, highlighting economic impact, digital trust, environmental conservation and a new approach to sustainability reporting.

Safaricom generated more than Sh1.24 trillion in economic value for Kenyan society in the 2025/2026 financial year, marking a 10 per cent increase from the previous year, as the telecommunications company celebrated 15 consecutive years of sustainability reporting.

The company also contributed Sh654 billion in direct economic impact and supported more than 1.4 million jobs across its ecosystem, including 70,000 new jobs created during the year.

The figures were announced on Tuesday during the launch of Safaricom’s 15th Sustainable Business Report at the Michael Joseph Centre in Nairobi.

Speaking during the launch, Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa said sustainability had evolved from a focus on environmental compliance and risk management into an integral part of the company’s business strategy.

“Sustainability cannot sit alongside the business; it has to be how we do business,” Ndegwa said, reaffirming the company’s commitment to its purpose of transforming lives.

He noted that Safaricom’s sustainability journey began in 2012 with its commitment to the United Nations Global Compact and had since expanded to include the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and a net-zero emissions target for 2050.

According to Ndegwa, sustainability now informs the company’s approach to customer service, digital and financial inclusion, environmental protection, community development and stakeholder engagement.

This year’s report introduces a significant change in how Safaricom assesses and discloses its sustainability performance, with the company adopting a double materiality approach for the first time.

The framework examines both the impact of Safaricom’s operations on society and the environment and how sustainability-related risks and opportunities affect the company’s long-term financial performance, resilience and business value.

Safaricom identified more than 40 material topics, grouped under five strategic pillars: building trust in the digital economy, connecting people and communities, empowering its people, protecting the planet and leading responsibly.

The company has also strengthened its impact measurement through a globally recognised impact valuation methodology and deeper alignment with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Sustainability Disclosure Standards.

Ndegwa said the changes reflect the growing importance of responsible corporate leadership as businesses navigate technological advancement, climate change and changing stakeholder expectations.

He emphasised that sustainability was not simply an annual reporting exercise or a philanthropic undertaking, but a consideration that must shape everyday business decisions.

The report also highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity, data privacy and responsible artificial intelligence as Safaricom expands its digital and financial services.

During the FY26 financial year, the company detected and monitored approximately 1.25 billion intrusion attempts and investigated more than 130,000 security events.

Meanwhile, privacy trust scores for M-PESA and Safaricom recovered to 70 per cent and 61 per cent, respectively.

Ndegwa said protecting customers’ data and securing their financial transactions were essential to maintaining confidence in the digital economy.

“Our customers must trust us with their data. They must trust our platforms with their money. They must trust that the technology we introduce will work for them, not against them,” he said.

He added that cybersecurity was no longer merely an information technology concern but a leadership, customer and sustainability issue.

The CEO said Safaricom’s ambition was to deploy technology responsibly, securely and inclusively, while increasingly using artificial intelligence for good.

He noted that responsible innovation must be accompanied by transparency, accountability, ethical AI governance and safeguards that protect customers and the wider digital ecosystem.

Beyond its economic contribution, Safaricom reported significant progress in community development and environmental conservation.

The company’s Foundations reached more than 4.4 million people during the financial year, while its environmental programmes facilitated the planting of more than 600,000 trees.

The latest figures bring Safaricom’s cumulative tree-planting total to more than three million.

The company’s contribution to nine priority United Nations Sustainable Development Goals received a B+ rating under the Alexforbes Paragon SDG Impact Assessment.

Safaricom achieved an A+ rating in three areas: SDG 9, which focuses on industry, innovation and infrastructure; SDG 10, on reduced inequalities; and SDG 17, on partnerships for the goals.

According to the company, the results reflect the connection between its business model and its broader development priorities, particularly in expanding connectivity, improving access to services and building partnerships that support inclusivity.

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Despite the reported progress, Safaricom acknowledged challenges in its environmental and workplace safety performance.

Ndegwa disclosed that the company recorded an increase in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions during the year. It also recorded one work-related fatality despite implementing a safety reset programme.

He said the company remained committed to addressing the shortcomings and improving its performance.

The acknowledgment underscores the report’s emphasis on transparency and accountability, including the need to communicate areas where performance falls short of expectations.

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As it marks 15 years of sustainability reporting, Safaricom says its next phase of growth will focus on ensuring that business expansion translates into meaningful and lasting benefits for customers, communities and society.

Looking towards 2030, Ndegwa called on business leaders, policymakers, investors, development partners and civil society to collaborate in accelerating inclusive economic growth, advancing climate action and strengthening digital trust.

He said technology and innovation should expand opportunities rather than deepen inequality, while artificial intelligence should be deployed in ways that enhance human potential and maintain public confidence.

Ndegwa thanked Safaricom’s customers, employees, partners, investors, regulators and communities for contributing to the company’s sustainability journey.

He said the company remained committed to building a more resilient and sustainable future for Kenya, Ethiopia and Africa.

The launch marks a milestone in Safaricom’s sustainability reporting journey, with the company positioning responsible business practices, digital trust and measurable social impact as central to its long-term growth strategy.