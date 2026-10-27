Karatina University Advertises Academic and Administrative Vacancies

Karatina University has advertised academic and administrative vacancies, including 10 Senior Lecturer, 27 Lecturer and five Tutorial Fellow positions.
In a notice issued on Tuesday, October 27, the university invited qualified candidates to apply for the positions.
The institution is also recruiting a Deputy Dean of Students, Deputy Registrar (Academic Affairs), Accountant, Chief Security Officer and Senior Assistant Students Counsellor.
Other vacancies include Biomedical Engineer, Assistant Database Administrator (Developer), Senior Technician I in Chemistry/Biological Sciences, Senior Technician I in Instructional Design (ODeL), Assistant Games Tutor, Clinical Officer, Nursing Officer and Computer Technician.
The university is further seeking to recruit a Senior Driver, Mortician, Electrician, Games Coach, Driver/Mechanic, Ambulance Driver and Security Attendant.
Details on the specific qualifications, areas of specialisation and application requirements are available on the university’s official website.
The application deadline is November 16, 2026.
Email your news TIPS to Editor@Kahawatungu.com — this is our only official communication channel