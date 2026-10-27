Karatina University Advertises Academic and Administrative Vacancies

Karatina University has advertised academic and administrative vacancies, including 10 Senior Lecturer, 27 Lecturer and five Tutorial Fellow positions.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, October 27, the university invited qualified candidates to apply for the positions.

The institution is also recruiting a Deputy Dean of Students, Deputy Registrar (Academic Affairs), Accountant, Chief Security Officer and Senior Assistant Students Counsellor.

Other vacancies include Biomedical Engineer, Assistant Database Administrator (Developer), Senior Technician I in Chemistry/Biological Sciences, Senior Technician I in Instructional Design (ODeL), Assistant Games Tutor, Clinical Officer, Nursing Officer and Computer Technician.

The university is further seeking to recruit a Senior Driver, Mortician, Electrician, Games Coach, Driver/Mechanic, Ambulance Driver and Security Attendant.

Details on the specific qualifications, areas of specialisation and application requirements are available on the university’s official website.

The application deadline is November 16, 2026.