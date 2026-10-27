Close Menu
    Button
    EDUCATION

    Karatina University Advertises Academic and Administrative Vacancies

    David WafulaBy No Comments1 Min Read
    𝗞𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗱𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘀

    Karatina University has advertised academic and administrative vacancies, including 10 Senior Lecturer, 27 Lecturer and five Tutorial Fellow positions.

    In a notice issued on Tuesday, October 27, the university invited qualified candidates to apply for the positions.

    The institution is also recruiting a Deputy Dean of Students, Deputy Registrar (Academic Affairs), Accountant, Chief Security Officer and Senior Assistant Students Counsellor.

    Other vacancies include Biomedical Engineer, Assistant Database Administrator (Developer), Senior Technician I in Chemistry/Biological Sciences, Senior Technician I in Instructional Design (ODeL), Assistant Games Tutor, Clinical Officer, Nursing Officer and Computer Technician.

    The university is further seeking to recruit a Senior Driver, Mortician, Electrician, Games Coach, Driver/Mechanic, Ambulance Driver and Security Attendant.

    Details on the specific qualifications, areas of specialisation and application requirements are available on the university’s official website.

    The application deadline is November 16, 2026.

    Stay connected via Google News
    Follow us for the latest news updates and guides.
    Add as preferred source on Google

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@Kahawatungu.com — this is our only official communication channel

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.