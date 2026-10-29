NPR officer fatally shot in Marsabit in attack in Loiyangalani

A National Police Reservist (NPR) officer was shot dead by unknown assailants in Loiyangalani, Marsabit County, in an attack that also involved another passenger whose whereabouts remain unknown.

The deceased, identified as 38-year-old Titus Lepalat, was reportedly riding a motorcycle with a female passenger and another person on Monday evening when they came under gunfire in the Museum area.

According to police incident, the attack occurred at around 8pm, forcing the female passenger to flee for her safety. She reportedly did not know what happened to her colleagues after escaping the scene.

Police officers visited the scene on Tuesday morning and discovered Lepalat’s body lying face down in a pool of blood, with a gunshot wound to the face.

Investigators recovered a G3 rifle issued to the deceased alongside two magazines containing a total of 38 rounds of ammunition.

Police also recovered three spent cartridges of 7.62×39mm ammunition and two spent cartridges of 7.62×51mm ammunition, as well as one live round of 7.62×39mm ammunition.

Other items collected at the scene included the deceased’s Captain motorcycle, three mobile phones, clothing and sandals, police said.

The scene was processed and documented by the Loiyangalani Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) as detectives began investigations into the fatal shooting.

Lepalat’s body was later moved to the Marsabit County Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination and preservation.

Police have arrested a person identified in the report as Rahman Hussein to assist with investigations into the incident.

Authorities are yet to establish the motive behind the attack or identify those responsible for the shooting.

The area is among those still under a special operation to mop up illegal guns and address cattle rustling menace.

The issue has affected development at large and left dozens of people dead.

The operation targets Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Meru and Isiolo counties.

Besides retributive reaction, strategic investment and sustainable development have also taken a prominent place among the government’s planned crime control interventions for Kenya’s Northern frontier and the Kerio Valley belt.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the long-term vision is to empower the communities to actively take part in the war against animal rustling and undertake legitimate nation-building activities.