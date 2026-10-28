Man found dead after night fight with wife in Kisii’s Ichuni village

A 58-year-old man was found dead inside his house in Ichuni Location, Masaba South Sub-County, Kisii County, following a reported altercation involving his wife and neighbours.

The deceased, identified as Mokamba Nyabochoa, was discovered lying half-naked on the floor of his two-bedroom semi-permanent house on October 27, 2026.

Preliminary information indicates that Nyabochoa returned home at around 10pm on Monday, October 26, while reportedly drunk, and began quarrelling with his wife.

The disagreement allegedly escalated into a physical fight, prompting the wife to scream for help.

Neighbours, identified in the report as the deceased’s tenants and students from Keroka Technical Institute, reportedly responded to the distress call.

The wife managed to escape and seek shelter elsewhere, leaving her husband fighting with the people who had responded to the incident, according to the preliminary account.

She returned home on Tuesday morning and discovered her husband’s body at around 7am.

Police said the deceased had no visible physical injuries when his body was found.

The body was moved to St Catherine Ichuni Mission Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death are expected to establish what transpired during the reported confrontation.

And a 40-year-old man has been found dead outside a rental shop near Thika Stage in Kenol Township, Murang’a County.

The deceased, identified as Stephen Njoroge Wanjiku, was found lying on a mattress outside the shop in Kimorori Location on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

Police officers visited the scene after receiving a report from a member of the public.

According to police, the man’s body had no visible physical injuries when officers arrived.

Preliminary accounts from bystanders indicated that Wanjiku had no known residence and routinely slept outside the rental shop.

He was also reportedly known in the area to struggle with alcohol addiction.

The man was last seen on Monday, October 26, according to the preliminary information provided to police.

Officers processed and documented the scene before moving the body to Thika General Kago Mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.