Dutch zookeeper dies after being mauled by leopard

An experienced keeper at a Dutch zoo died days after being mauled in a leopard enclosure, the safari park has confirmed.

The woman, who had worked at Beekse Bergen park for 40 years, was caring for two Persian leopards in an indoor facility when she was attacked on Saturday.

She sustained injuries to her head and neck and had emergency surgery, but the park confirmed her death on Tuesday.

An independent investigation will be launched into the incident, it added in a statement.

Announcing her death, Beekse Bergen – in the south of the Netherlands – said the keeper began her career there when she was 17 and had worked there on-and-off for four decades.

“Her passing has deeply affected us all, and our hearts go out to her family, friends, and loved ones. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting her family and her colleagues,” the statement added.

The two leopards, which are usually kept away from staff, had been brought inside due to bad weather conditions.

It is not clear exactly what happened in the enclosure because there are no CCTV cameras inside.

Local news website NL Times reported that despite her injuries she managed to alert colleagues via her walkie-talkie. She was then taken to hospital in a helicopter in a critical condition.

A park spokesperson told Omroep Brabant, a local media outlet, that the leopards were behaving naturally and they would not be euthanised.

“They are, and remain, predators.”

Beekse Bergen said it would create a memorial location for guests and staff members to share their condolences.

By BBC News