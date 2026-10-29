Two men shot dead along Isibania-Migori road as police recover 14 cartridges

Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two unidentified men whose bodies were discovered at Makara area along the Isibania-Migori Road, Migori County.

The two men were found dead on October 27, 2026, with visible head injuries after reports of gunshots were received by police at around 10:10pm.

Investigators recovered 14 cartridges at the scene, including 10 cartridges resembling those used in AK-47 rifles and four similar to 9mm ammunition. They also recovered a bullet head believed to have possibly ricocheted.

A red Honda motorcycle was also found at the scene alongside a black wallet containing NBC and NMB ATM cards, Sh13,000 in Tanzanian currency, assorted Zambian and Burundian banknotes, a white flash disk, an Android mobile phone and a Nokia feature phone.

The items have been documented as part of the ongoing investigations to establish the identities of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The bodies were moved to Akidiva Mindira Mortuary, where they are being held pending identification and postmortem examinations.

Police are yet to establish the motive for the killings or identify those responsible. Investigations are ongoing.

The assailants had escaped the scene by the time police arrived there. A team of detectives is investigating the murder.

Such attacks have been on the rise in the border area amid police operations to solve the trend.

Elsewhere, police in Khwisero Sub-County, Kakamega County, are investigating the murder of a 38-year-old man who allegedly died after being assaulted by two relatives over claims that he had stolen cooking oil.

The deceased, identified as Noah Victor Achero, was found dead within his in-laws’ homestead in Ebuhonga village, Khushiku Sub-location, Mushingubu Location, on October 27, 2026.

Preliminary investigations indicated that Achero had allegedly been subjected to a serious assault by two relatives.

The two suspects are alleged to have attacked Achero over accusations that he had stolen cooking oil from their father’s house.

The victim reportedly sustained multiple injuries and succumbed to them. The circumstances leading to the alleged assault remain under investigation.

Police documented the scene before moving the body to Yala Level IV Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination.

The two suspects had reportedly fled by the time police visited the scene and were still at large, as detectives pursued them in connection with the killing.