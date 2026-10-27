Woman’s body found wrapped in sack along Nairobi Railway line

Detectives launched investigations after the body of an unidentified woman was found wrapped in a sack along a railway line in Lungalunga, Makadara Sub-County, Nairobi.

The body was discovered on October 26, 2026, at around 9:45am, police said.

Police visited the scene and found the naked body of a woman believed to be approximately 25 years old.

A preliminary examination revealed visible strangulation marks around the woman’s neck, raising suspicions that she may have been murdered before her body was abandoned along the railway line.

The woman’s identity had not been established by the time of reporting.

Detectives processed the scene as part of investigations into the suspected murder before the body was moved to Nairobi County Funeral Home, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and efforts are expected to establish her identity and trace those responsible.

Elsewhere, police in Migori County launched investigations into the murder of a 45-year-old watchman whose body was found covered with twigs along a feeder road in Kibo village, Rongo Sub-County.

The deceased, identified as Pius Ogango, alias Sammy, was discovered on October 25, 2026, at around 11pm, lying in a pool of blood approximately 100 meters from a murram road.

The body was found on a feeder road in Kibo village, Township sub-location, with visible injuries including a deep cut on the right hip, multiple head injuries and a fractured right hand.

Preliminary investigations established that Ogango worked as a watchman at Barbus Bar in Rongo town and was last seen at his workplace on Saturday, October 24.

Police were also informed that the deceased had confronted some customers at the establishment on October 22.

On the day he disappeared, Ogango reportedly left his duty station before his scheduled relief time and went to an unknown destination. His body was later discovered in Kibo village.

Detectives recovered a suspected murder weapon, identified as a rungu, at the scene and secured it as an exhibit.

The scene was processed as part of the investigations, but no arrests had been made by the time of reporting.

The body was subsequently moved to Rosewood Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding Ogango’s death and identify those responsible.