Cop killed, nine injured in patrol vehicle rollover along Meru-Nanyuki Road

A police officer died while nine others sustained injuries after a police vehicle rolled several times along the Meru-Nanyuki Road in Kalalu area, Buuri West, Meru County.

The accident occurred at around 4:20pm on October 28, 2026, involving a Ford Ranger police vehicle, attached to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) in Gilgil.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling from Nanyuki towards Isiolo with 10 police officers on board when its right rear tyre burst.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the tarmac and rolled several times before coming to a stop about 50 metres from the road.

The crash claimed the life of constable Simon Mwirigi, who sustained severe head injuries and later succumbed.

Nine other officers sustained various injuries and were rushed to Nanyuki General Hospital, where they were receiving treatment.

Police officers visited the scene and took the necessary action. The damaged vehicle was towed to the station yard pending inspection.

Mwirigi’s body was taken to Nanyuki General Hospital Mortuary, where it was awaiting a postmortem examination.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are expected to establish further details.

Meanwhile, a Tahmeed bus was reduced to a shell after catching fire in the Dakota area of Makindu, Makueni County, on Wednesday morning, October 28, 2026.

The Scania bus was travelling from Mombasa to Nairobi with passengers on board when the incident occurred at around 5am, police said.

The driver told police he heard a loud bang from the right rear tyre and immediately stopped the vehicle.

He then noticed flames coming from the right rear differential tyres and alerted passengers, who swiftly evacuated the bus.

The passengers managed to retrieve their belongings before the fire spread throughout the vehicle.

Efforts by the driver and passengers to extinguish the flames were unsuccessful, with the fire spreading rapidly and extensively, eventually reducing the bus to a shell.

Police confirmed that no injuries were reported during the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the fire had yet to be fully established.