Two Suspects Arrested Over Murder, Separate Stabbing in Kibra

Detectives have arrested two suspects in connection with a murder and a separate stabbing incident reported in Lindi, Kibra, Nairobi County, on the morning of October 23, 2026.

The two incidents left one man dead and another with serious stab wounds after they were attacked in separate encounters while on their way to work.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said 49-year-old Jacob Odhiambo Alube was fatally attacked by suspected robbers who stole his valuables, including his mobile phone.

The assailants reportedly turned on him when he attempted to resist the robbery, stabbing him in the chest and left thigh before fleeing the scene.

Police officers who responded to the incident found his body lying in a pool of blood. Bloodstains several metres away suggested that a struggle had taken place.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel processed the scene before the body was moved to Nairobi Funeral Home, where it is being held pending a post-mortem examination.

In a separate incident reported on the same morning, 58-year-old Juma Jared was attacked and stabbed multiple times by two assailants.

He sustained injuries to his upper left arm, the left side of his chest and lower left back.

Good Samaritans rushed him to Mbagathi Hospital before he was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital for further treatment.

The DCI reported that Jared was in fair and stable condition. Unlike the first incident, nothing was stolen from him during the attack.

Following the two attacks, detectives launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incidents and identify those responsible.

Through intelligence-led operations, detectives arrested two suspects, Abdizar Suleiman and Stephen Litari Hussein, in the Kingstone area of Lindi, Kibra.

The two suspects remain in custody as detectives process them ahead of their expected arraignment in court.