PS Mueke driver arrested over attempted murder shooting in Kasarani

Detectives in Kasarani arrested a police officer in connection with the attempted murder of a man in a shooting incident that was reported earlier in Nairobi.

The suspect, a corporal of police is attached to the Administration Police Service’s SGB Unit and is currently deployed as a driver to Livestock Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke.

According to police, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kasarani apprehended the officer on Sunday as part of investigations into the shooting of Hillary Kibet.

A search conducted after the arrest led to the recovery of a Ceska pistol loaded with 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition. The firearm and ammunition were seized and retained as exhibits.

The suspect has been placed in police custody and is expected to be charged with attempted murder contrary to Section 220 of the Penal Code, police said.

Police said the recovered firearm and ammunition will be forwarded to the Ballistics Section for forensic examination to establish whether the weapon was used in the shooting.

Investigations into the attempted murder are ongoing.

And police arrested a licensed firearm holder following a road rage incident in Ruiru, Kiambu County, in which two shots were fired at a public service vehicle during an argument over road passage.

The incident occurred at around 3.40 a.m. on Sunday in the Forty Area and was reported by members of the public.

According to police, officers from Ruiru Police Station, accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), responded to the scene and established that a civilian licensed firearm holder, was driving a white Subaru when he became involved in an argument over road passage with the driver of a Runa Sacco vehicle.

During the confrontation, the gunman allegedly drew his Ceska pistol and fired two shots. The first bullet struck the front right tyre of the Sacco vehicle, while the second shattered the front windows on both the driver’s and passenger’s sides.

Police recovered one spent cartridge at the scene and retained it as an exhibit.

The suspect was disarmed, and his Ceska pistol, together with three remaining 9mm rounds in the magazine, was confiscated and placed in safe custody.

Both the Subaru and the Runa Sacco vehicle were detained at Ruiru Police Station as investigations into the shooting continue.

No injuries were reported during the incident. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are expected to take appropriate legal action against the suspect.