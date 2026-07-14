PS Muthoni directs World Bank health project to fast-track key national surveys

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has directed the World Bank Building Resilient and Responsive Health Systems (BREHS) Project to fast-track the implementation of three key national health surveys to support evidence-based planning and decision-making.

The directive was issued during a debrief meeting with the BREHS Project team, which reviewed progress in the implementation of the health sector programme.

According to the Ministry of Health, the meeting assessed key milestones and priority interventions under the project, including the procurement of essential health products and technologies through the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

The ministry said the medical supplies are expected to be distributed to counties in September.

Muthoni instructed the project team to expedite the rollout of the STEPS Survey, the Mental Health Survey, and the Kenya Household Health Expenditure and Utilisation Survey (KHHEUS) to ensure timely availability of data for health policy and planning.

The meeting also emphasised the need to accelerate other priority activities under the project to keep implementation on schedule.

“The meeting also underscored the need to accelerate other priority interventions to keep the BREHS Project on track and advance its health system strengthening objectives,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The World Bank delegation was led by Dr. Elizabeth Wangia.