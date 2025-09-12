PS Omollo inspects 80% complete Ithookwe Stadium ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations

The Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo, Friday inspected the Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County as part of the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Mashujaa Day celebrations scheduled for October 20, 2025.

During the inspection, Dr. Omollo reviewed the progress of works at the venue, focusing on logistical, security, and infrastructural arrangements to ensure the stadium is fully prepared to host the national event.

He was accompanied by the County Commissioner of Kitui Kipchumba Rutto, the county and sub-county security teams, as well as officers from the National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs).

The PS reported that construction works at the stadium are 80 percent complete, with the remaining 20 percent primarily involving roofing.

“The stadium has a capacity of 10,000 people, and we expect to host even more. Adequate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth movement and security during the celebrations,” he stated.

Dr. Omollo further noted that significant infrastructural improvements are underway within Kitui town.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) are finalizing works on more than 10 kilometers of access roads linking the stadium and the State Lodge, where the President will host a luncheon after the national celebrations.

He emphasized that rotating national celebrations across counties delivers lasting benefits beyond the events themselves.

“The government has consistently invested in sustainable infrastructure in each host county, ranging from new stadiums to improved access roads, electricity connections, and water supply.”

“These investments remain in place long after the celebrations, supporting sports development, boosting local economies, and improving community livelihoods,” said Dr. Omollo.