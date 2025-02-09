PS Omollo warns against political intolerance and violence

Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo has cautioned against political intolerance and violence witnessed in some parts of the country in the recent past saying the government will take action against the perpetrators.

Speaking at Sasi primary school on Saturday, Omollo warned against political intolerance, asking leaders to focus on service delivery.

He cited the violence witnessed in Kakamega on Saturday February 8 and Homabay recently.

Several people were on Saturday injured when factions clashed at a burial event. The factions included those of governor Fernandes Baraza and former Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa.

Police are investigating the incident and plan to summon and grill anyone involved.

This is after it emerged some of the attackers were ferried to the scene for protection purposes.

Omollo said the trend is worrying and they want the issue be addressed and those responsible be held to account.

“We will not condone any leadership that entertains violence. We are a democracy, everybody has a right to speak and ask for support without any coercion or intimidation,” said the Interior PS.

He further argued that the ministry will not encourage violence and will take action against any leader who is found perpetrating political violence in the region.

He urged youths not to allow politicians to use them to cause violence in gatherings.

Police squads have been sent to Kakamega to investigate the latest drama and want it addressed permanently.

The tension between Barasa and Echesa camps has been building over time. Locals say it may end more tragically.

Echesa is facing charges of trying to extort Barasa and faking kidnap in a drama that unfolded last year.

Barasa reported the matter and police took the action arresting the former sports CS.