PSC Announces Over 1,300 Govt Job Vacancies; How To Apply

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced more than 1,300 job opportunities in various government ministries, departments, and agencies.

In a notice released on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, PSC invited applications from qualified Kenyans to fill 1,313 vacant positions.

Applicants have been advised to visit the Commission’s official website at www.publicservice.go.ke for full details and application procedures.

Among the advertised positions is the re-advertised role of Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration, Finance, and Planning) at Egerton University. The Commission is also looking to recruit four members to the Board of Directors of the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF), under the National Treasury.

In addition, PSC is seeking to fill 1,308 positions in various state ministries and departments. The advert also includes promotional opportunities for civil servants seeking career advancement. Some of the advertised job titles include Director of Planning, Chief and Principal Economists or Statisticians, Directors and Deputy Directors of Sports, Senior Principal Laboratory Technologists, Assistant and Senior Principal Laboratory Officers, and Senior Principal Lecturers for Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) and the Animal Health and Training (AHT) institutions.

Applicants have been reminded to submit accurate and complete information in their applications. The Commission warned that including false information is a criminal offence. Certificates and academic documents not obtained by the time the advert closes should not be included in the application.

The Commission has also warned that any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Presenting fake certificates or documents will result in legal action.

“Beware of fraudsters soliciting for bribes from the public while masquerading as Commission staff. Public Service Commission does not charge any fee for job applications, shortlisting, interviews or appointments,” the notice reads.