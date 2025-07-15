PSC Declares Vacancies For Registrar And Assistant Registrar Of Political Parties

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has officially declared the positions of Registrar of Political Parties and Assistant Registrar of Political Parties vacant.

This follows the appointment of former Registrar Ann Nderitu as a Commissioner of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In a public notice dated July 15, 2025, the Commission invited qualified Kenyans to apply for the two positions in accordance with the Political Parties Act.

To be considered, applicants must have a university degree recognized in Kenya and at least 15 years of post-qualification experience in areas such as finance, law, governance, management, political science, or public administration.

“A person shall not be qualified for appointment as a Registrar or Assistant Registrar if the person has, at any time within the preceding five years, held office or stood for election as a Member of Parliament or a county assembly or as a member of a governing body of a political party,” PSC said.

PSC also emphasized that applicants must have high moral character, integrity, and meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

The Registrar’s main duties include overseeing the registration, regulation, and monitoring of political parties, administering the Political Parties Fund, verifying party membership, and ensuring parties comply with the law.

The Registrar also ensures that independent election candidates are not affiliated with any political party and verifies the use of party symbols.

The Assistant Registrar of Political Parties will support the Registrar in all their duties and must meet the same qualifications. However, candidates who have held political office or served on a party governing body within the past five years are not eligible for either role.

According to the Commission, both the Registrar and Assistant Registrar positions are classified as State Offices under Article 260 of the Constitution.

The term of service for both positions is six years and cannot be renewed. Salaries and benefits for the two positions will be provided by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

PSC encouraged people living with disabilities, marginalized communities, and minorities to apply, affirming its commitment to fair competition and equal employment opportunities for all Kenyans.

Applicants were warned against fraudsters pretending to be PSC staff and soliciting bribes. The Commission made it clear that it does not charge any fee during the application or recruitment process.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to provide original documents during interviews, including academic and professional certificates, transcripts, identification documents, and clearance certificates from bodies such as the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Credit Reference Bureaus, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Commission for University Education (CUE), among others.

PSC warned that presenting fake documents is a criminal offence. Names of shortlisted candidates will be published in local newspapers.

Interested applicants should submit their applications along with a detailed CV, copies of ID or passport, academic and professional certificates, transcripts, testimonials, and other relevant documents. Any academic or professional certificates not obtained by the date of the advertisement should not be included.

Applications should clearly state whether they are for the position of Registrar or Assistant Registrar of Political Parties. They may be delivered by hand to the Office of the Secretary/CEO at the Public Service Commission, 4th Floor, Commission House, Harambee Avenue, Nairobi. Alternatively, applications can be emailed in PDF format to registrarpp2025@publicservice.go.ke or sent by post to: The Secretary/CEO, Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 30095-00100, Nairobi.

The deadline for all applications is August 5, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. East African Time.